University of Hawai'i campuses offer unique learning opportunities

David Lassner (President, University of Hawai‘i) shared, “The University of Hawai‘i (UH) has ten accredited campuses across the islands, along with more research and education centers. We’re all of public post-secondary higher education in the state, with a presence on every island, and a place for everyone.” UH has many opportunities for public higher education. “We have opportunities for everybody on every island, and they can enter at a community college or an education center --and then they can move on to really achieve their life dreams."
The overall mission behind UH’s programs is, “Creating a better Hawaii for everyone. A thriving, sustainable set of communities across the islands where people find fulfillment...where we have good jobs for everybody, that can support a living wage, for themselves and their families, and really helping promote a safer and kinder environment for everyone who calls Hawaii home.”
Each UH campus has its own unique mission to serve different communities. “UH Manoa is the flagship research university... Our two regional universities, UH Hilo and UH West Oahu, serve their communities with a mix of baccalaureate degrees primarily --and then our community colleges are open door...anyone can come in, whether they finished high school or not.” The community colleges provide “preparation to move onto university...a number of workforce training programs, liberal arts degrees...” David believes that this can “really help someone launch a career, and then move on into further higher education if they so choose.”
As President of the University, David shared, “What makes me happiest is when I see our graduates, and when they and their families all see this culmination of what they’ve all put so much into.” Through their education, David believes that students “can find opportunities to adapt to how society and the community around them changes...” He added, “Whoever you are, whatever you need, the University of Hawai’i has a place for you.”
