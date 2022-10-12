Tiny Stage provides a creative space for your big ideas

Tiny Stage is a special studio in the heart of Kaka’ako, and is here to prove that, “It doesn’t take a big stage to make big choices.”
John LeBlanc (Co-Founder, Tiny Stage) explained, “Tiny Stage is a 500 square foot rehearsal, class, and performance space. We’re really here to help creators get their art out of their head and onto their feet, out in the wild. They don’t have to book a big house in order to make their creative things happen.”
Tiny Stage opened March of 2020. John added, “It's kind of a blessing to have this place during the pandemic because it gave us something to do, and we figured out really quickly that we had to pivot into the world of livestreaming.” They’ve priced it so that “...artists can afford it...you don’t have to have a full house in order to get your stuff in here.”
In addition to the space itself, Tiny Stage offers equipment rentals to use while you're there. “We have a really cool streaming setup, lights, stands and cameras that are available. We have everything that a studio would need...just sort of all the problem solvers that you’ll require when you’re setting things up.”
They often hold acting classes, rehearsals, intimate performances, comedy shows, etc. “Improv Hawaii uses this as their home base. So, there are student jams here which gives students an opportunity to get stage time, without the pressure of being in front of a huge house,” explained John.
No matter what type of performance or audience size it is, “We’re just really excited to see what people do here. Just excited to see them take life and be able to feed off the energy in the room.”
To learn more about Tiny Stage and their rehearsal rental spaces, visit: TinyStageHI.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.