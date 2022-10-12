 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tiny Stage provides a creative space for your big ideas

  • 0

Tiny Stage is a special studio in the heart of Kaka’ako, and is here to prove that, “It doesn’t take a big stage to make big choices.”

Tiny Stage is a special studio in the heart of Kaka’ako, and is here to prove that, “It doesn’t take a big stage to make big choices.”

John LeBlanc (Co-Founder, Tiny Stage) explained, “Tiny Stage is a 500 square foot rehearsal, class, and performance space. We’re really here to help creators get their art out of their head and onto their feet, out in the wild. They don’t have to book a big house in order to make their creative things happen.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred