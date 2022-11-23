Think If You Drink: Drug Impaired Driving

Drug impaired driving is dangerous, but it is preventable. There are safer choices you can make before driving on the road to protect you and your loved ones this holiday season.
Sergeant Koa Saul (Drug Recognition Expert, HPD) shared, “Within the last few years, it's definitely been trending upwards. I've seen a lot more impaired driving...whether it's marijuana, stimulants like cocaine or crystal methamphetamine.”
Sunny Fitzgerald (Paramedic, Honolulu EMS) added, “Consequences we see are devastating. The scenes we go to a lot of times are chaotic. There's multiple people involved and the hardest thing is it’s all preventable.”
In an effort to bring more awareness, Sgt. Saul shared, “I don't think people realize how much drugged driving is actually occurring on the roadways, and a lot of it comes down to prescription medication or medical marijuana.” Sgt. Saul explained that a common problem they see is that, “People think that because they have a medical marijuana card, it's a free pass to smoke marijuana and drive their vehicle. By the same token, I have a driver's license, I can buy alcohol legally --doesn't mean I can go drive my vehicle while I’m drinking.”
Sunny suggests, “If you're gonna go to a party, if you plan on drinking, don't drive. Have a backup plan. Maybe you drank a little more than you thought you were going to. Have the knowledge to to have another plan.” There are many options available to prevent these accidents from happening. Sunny advised, “Have someone pick you up, Uber....just takes one second for you to decide ‘You know what, maybe I shouldn't be driving today. Maybe I should get an Uber. Maybe I should call my friend, have them pick me up.’ That one-second decision can save lives.”
The Honolulu Police Department saw an increase in fatalities last year. Sgt. Saul shared, “17% of the people involved in fatalities had alcohol in their system, whereas 43% actually had drugs in their system.”
This holiday season, protect you and your loved ones and "Think if You Drink".
Think If You Drink is sponsored by Rosenburg McKay Hoffman.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.