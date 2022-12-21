Think If You Drink: Alcohol-Impaired Driving

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - With the holidays comes lots of festivities, and many choose to celebrate with alcohol. For those who partake, there are some tips for what you can do before going out to stay safe.
Matthew “Kona” Ka‘aihue (Senior District Court Deputy Public Defender, Office of the Public Defender) shared, “A poor choice in a moment could lead to potentially lifetime consequences. Jail time, fines and fees that can add up to quite a substantial amount.
Officer Taylor Tanaka (Drug Recognition Expert, HPD) added, “We definitely see an increase of drunk driving during the holidays. The collisions that come with it are just devastating.” As a public defender, Kona is knowledgeable of the consequences. “Civil side, your license gets revoked. On the criminal side, obviously something that could affect the criminal record.”
During the holidays, everybody wants to get home safely. Officer Tanaka added, “We don't want to have to unfortunately see some kind of tragic accident and somehow somebody gets in a really avoidable collision. [Alcohol] has the potential to diminish...your decision-making, kind of capabilities, and at the end of the day, you want to come home safely...to the people that love you, people that you love,” Kona added.
Many of these collisions are the result of poor planning. Officer Tanaka shared that many people “don't anticipate themselves drinking more than they think they actually are...it's a lot of peer pressure when they go out and drink with friends and family. They say, ‘I'm gonna have a couple’ and they end up having a little bit more than they actually should have before driving.” Officer Tanaka expressed that many of these collisions can be prevented because “We have a lot more options afforded to us nowadays then we had before, especially with ride shares like Lyft and Uber.” Kona added, “Uber is definitely cheaper than a DUI.”
Ultimately, planning ahead before going out this holiday season can protect the lives of you and your loved ones. “We, as police officers --and other first responders-- we just want to keep the community safe,” expressed Officer Tanaka. “Devastation of the crashes that I've seen, other first responders have witnessed, it’s definitely had an impact on us.” Kona added, “Good people can make poor choices and can make mistakes. It's important to kind of keep that all in perspective.”
This holiday season, protect you and your loved ones and "Think if You Drink".
Think If You Drink is sponsored by Rosenburg McKay Hoffman.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.