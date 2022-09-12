The Hawaii Tobacco Quitline Offers One-On-One Support to Quit Smoking

The Hawaii Tobacco Quitline has helped thousands of people quit smoking, and with the guidance of their specially trained coaches, they can help you take back control of your life.
Lila Johnson (Program Manager at the State of Hawaii Department of Health) shared, “One of the programs that we coordinate with is Hawaii Tobacco Quitline. It’s been in Hawaii since 2005 and it offers services for smokers...people who smoke cigarettes, pipes, even use chewing tobacco, also vaping.” This program strives to help people to quit because, “tobacco is the number one cause of preventable death and disease in the country and in Hawaii.”
The Hawaii Tobacco Quitline offers a variety of programs based off of your individual needs. “There is a starter program for someone who’s just curious and wants to try and will contact the Quitline. They can get two weeks worth of medications.” They also have, “the regular program which gives you five calls” and programs for “persons who have...behavioral health issues, if its mental health, or substance use...there’s a program for people who are pregnant, at postpartum, or want to be pregnant...and then we also have a youth program.”
Studies have shown, “Hawaii has been one of the lowest in the country in terms of smoking.” Lila explained, “It’s 11.6%... roughly, 12% of our adults smoke regular cigarettes. The latest data that we have which goes back to 2019 tells us that one in three high school kids regularly vape.” For teens, “The Quitline offers a special program. It's called, My Life My Quit, and its uniquely for kids under the age of 18.” Through this program, “they can call or they can text, or they can go online and they can receive counseling...they can receive some incentives.”
The Hawaii Tobacco Quitline began as a telephone service and continues to provide programs to help people quit smoking. To start, “Dial 1-800-Quit-Now and you will have someone answer the phone, take some information, and refer you to a counselor.”
