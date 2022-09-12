 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Hawaii Tobacco Quitline Offers One-On-One Support to Quit Smoking

  • 0

The Hawaii Tobacco Quitline has helped thousands of people quit smoking, and with the guidance of their specially trained coaches, they can help you take back control of your life.

Lila Johnson (Program Manager at the State of Hawaii Department of Health) shared, “One of the programs that we coordinate with is Hawaii Tobacco Quitline. It’s been in Hawaii since 2005 and it offers services for smokers...people who smoke cigarettes, pipes, even use chewing tobacco, also vaping.” This program strives to help people to quit because, “tobacco is the number one cause of preventable death and disease in the country and in Hawaii.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK