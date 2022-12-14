 Skip to main content
The Food Basket & KTA Superstores are helping to feed Hawai'i Island

When in Hawai’i Island, you are sure to see KTA Superstores. But they do more than just provide quality goods. They’re working with the Food Basket to create resources to feed our communities.

HILO, HI (Island Life) - When on Hawaiʻi Island, you are sure to see KTA Superstores. But they do more than just provide quality goods. They’re working with The Food Basket to create resources to feed our communities.

Tony Taniguchi (President & CEO, KTA Superstores) shared, “Our company started in 1916, and [was] started by my great-grandfather Koichi and his spouse Taniyo. For 106 years, you know, we’ve been here trying to be part of the community. Our mission is to do our very best to provide for the food and the household and healthcare needs of Hawaiʻi Island residents.”

