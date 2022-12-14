The Food Basket & KTA Superstores are helping to feed Hawai'i Island

HILO, HI (Island Life) - When on Hawaiʻi Island, you are sure to see KTA Superstores. But they do more than just provide quality goods. They’re working with The Food Basket to create resources to feed our communities.
Tony Taniguchi (President & CEO, KTA Superstores) shared, “Our company started in 1916, and [was] started by my great-grandfather Koichi and his spouse Taniyo. For 106 years, you know, we’ve been here trying to be part of the community. Our mission is to do our very best to provide for the food and the household and healthcare needs of Hawaiʻi Island residents.”
KTA Superstores has seven locations island-wide. In addition to serving many communities throughout the island, KTA Superstores works with charitable organizations to give back. “We have a really special relationship with The Food Basket.” Tony explained, “My late father, being a founding member of that organization...The Food Basket really has a special place in our heart and we like to support that.”
While working with The Food Basket, KTA Superstores strives to “work a lot with our local vendors, ranchers, and farmers. We talk about sustainability; we talk about how we can grow our own foods here on Hawaiʻi Island.”
Tony is continuing on his father’s legacy of giving back. He shared, “You know, my dad has some pretty big shoes to fill. But we are doing our best to try and be engaged and be a responsible corporate citizen here...it’s the community that supports our stores, and therefore our store has got to support our community.”
The Food Basket and KTA Superstores are working to increase food independence on Hawaiʻi Island. “You know, obviously The Food Basket and the important work that they’re doing in regards to food insecurity, you know, ultimately to see that eliminated. That people have good and nutritious food...”
KTA Superstores has been serving the community for years. To express his gratitude, Tony shared, “Truly, on behalf of the Taniguchi family, on behalf of KTA Superstores, our 750 associates, you know, we really want to thank The Food Basket and honor them for the incredible work that they do. We want to thank our communities as well for patronizing our cooperations here and for their support over 106 years...not only here at the stores, but in our communities as part of the communities, and being contributing members of our society.”
