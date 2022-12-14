The ERC Group is helping to bring businesses together

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The ERC Group not only helps businesses earn important tax credits, but helps bring businesses together.
Andy Huang (VP & COO, L&L Hawaiian BBQ) shared, “It’s all about relationship. Any opportunity you have to meet others, it will definitely help your local businesses to connect.” He emphasized this can help businesses get more involved with the community and help each other out.
As a business owner, Andy has had a great experience with the ERC Group. “Working with ERC has been very easy. They’ve been doing this for a long time. They specialize in the ERC funding, so they know exactly what the document you need. And so to make the process a lot easier.”
Jason Barnhill (Co-founder, ERC Group) explained, “The ERC Group is a group of business owners that are...bringing awareness to the Employee Retention Credit program. It’s basically businesses helping businesses. That’s what drives business...a lot of us relying on each other. I mean, we are each other’s clients, each other’s customers.”
Being a business owner and working through the pandemic, Andy has benefitted from the ERC Group and from connecting with other businesses. “Because we’re in a small island, you know, it’s very important to know the core value of where you’re coming from. And with everybody’s help we can, you know, thrive together...to overcome all the challenges during the tough time. If I didn’t get into this organization, I probably wouldn’t know there’s this funding available --they’re really helpful to connect our franchisee owners with their program...and very supportive.”
