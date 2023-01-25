 Skip to main content
Sun Farm Hawaii offers monthly retreats to nourish the mind, body and soul

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - From community retreats to farm tours, Sun Farm Hawaii is welcoming guests to experience nature and nourish their mind, body, and soul.

Michele Santos (Owner, Sun Farm Hawaii) shared, “Sun Farm Hawaii is a place of much aloha...much energy, to help people to transform from the inside out. You can come to the farm and get a farm tour and get inspired.” They grow a variety of plants like cassava, noni, coconut, papaya, bananas and other local produce.

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

