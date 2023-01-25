Sun Farm Hawaii offers monthly retreats to nourish the mind, body and soul

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - From community retreats to farm tours, Sun Farm Hawaii is welcoming guests to experience nature and nourish their mind, body, and soul.
Michele Santos (Owner, Sun Farm Hawaii) shared, “Sun Farm Hawaii is a place of much aloha...much energy, to help people to transform from the inside out. You can come to the farm and get a farm tour and get inspired.” They grow a variety of plants like cassava, noni, coconut, papaya, bananas and other local produce.
As part of the farm tours, visitors get to walk around and learn about the different systems they have. Marcos Santos (Owner, Sun Farm Hawaii) added, “We show different fruit trees, the vegetable garden, the aquaponics system, then after they can try fresh coconut water, the noni shots. Especially over here...we don’t use no pesticides...so it’s organic.”
“We love to have people experience...the joy that it is to be alive, to be among others, to be inspired,” Michele shared. “We’re gonna be offering once a month, two-day retreats --Saturday and Sunday. You can expect farm-to-table breakfast, lunch and dinner. Providing yoga, sound bath and just a lot of fun. This is a moment of self-care. As you come into Sun Farm, you will feel the life force in here.”
When visitors come to the farm, Marcos hopes that they leave with a newfound connection with nature. “Something new they can kind of experience. When we do the tours, we are always learning from each other...it’s more like an exchange of energy, and have a good time.”
Whether you are visiting for a farm tour and coming for a retreat, Michele added, “If you want to be a part and feel the connection here at this land and see what inspiration, transformation this place can provide to you...just ask us.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.