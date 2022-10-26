 Skip to main content
Suisan Fish Market provides fresh seafood and gives back to the community

HILO, Hawaii (Island Life) - Suisan Fish Market has a rich history in the Hawaiian fishing community and not only provides the freshest seafood, but gives back to the community too.

Stephen Ueda (President & CEO, Suisan) shared, “Suisan began in 1907, established by my great grandfather Kamezo Matsuno, along with a group of Japanese immigrants. A lot of the people from the Japanese immigrants that moved to Hilo were from an area in Japan where fishing was a large part of life.” After these individuals came off the sugarcane fields, “they went back to what they knew...that was fishing. And they formed Suisan.”

