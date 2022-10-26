Suisan Fish Market provides fresh seafood and gives back to the community

HILO, Hawaii (Island Life) - Suisan Fish Market has a rich history in the Hawaiian fishing community and not only provides the freshest seafood, but gives back to the community too.
Stephen Ueda (President & CEO, Suisan) shared, “Suisan began in 1907, established by my great grandfather Kamezo Matsuno, along with a group of Japanese immigrants. A lot of the people from the Japanese immigrants that moved to Hilo were from an area in Japan where fishing was a large part of life.” After these individuals came off the sugarcane fields, “they went back to what they knew...that was fishing. And they formed Suisan.”
Suisan originally started as a fish market. “Today, we’ve grown a lot. Such that the food distribution part of the business is the much larger part of our business. Yet, we still retain our roots in the fish market.” It is important to Suisan to always provide fresh fish. “We don’t want to put anything frozen because that’s how we want to stick to our roots.”
As a company, Suisan likes to give back. “We really try to support our customers first...they do so much great things in their particular communities.” One of the bigger charitable organizations that Suisan partners with is the Hawaii Food Basket. “We do bring in a lot of food, but we may have a little extra. We don’t want to throw it away. If we can’t use it, or we can’t sell it, Food Basket is our first option.”
During the beginning stages of Suisan, “My great grandfather really made an emphasis to employ largely Japanese immigrants. His philosophy was to take care of them. So, they could take care of the community and take care of our customers.” Throughout the years, they have strived to carry on those ideals. “We share many of those same values...want to take care of our staff, but also so that we can take care of the community. And I feel that Suisan and the Food Basket share those same values.”
