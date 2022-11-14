Simple serum to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles

Maintaining youthful skin can be a challenge, but Plexaderm has created a natural way to hide those fine lines and wrinkles and get your skin looking young again.
Annette Figueroa (Lifestyle Consultant, Plexaderm) shared, “Plexaderm actually is a simple serum you do in the convenience and privacy of your own home. It reduces the look of under eye bags and fine lines and wrinkles in 10 minutes.” Annette added, “I tried it [on] my dark circles and my forehead lines, and let me tell you, I was so excited and literally under five minutes...it works with water-based products, and lasts 10 hours.”
For those who are skeptical, Plexaderm is offering a trial pack so you can test it out yourself. “We have a six-day, six application trial pack for $14.95, free shipping, a 30-day money back guarantee because we understand there are people that are skeptical and didn't want to go full in on a bottle. Seeing is believing, so you have to see the results for yourself…"
The process of applying Plexaderm is simple. “You're gonna want to apply it on a clean, dry face. Take a little pearl-size amount, put it on your problem areas, and it works on your chin, mouth and neck area as well. Wait 10 minutes, and you are good to go!”
With the holidays coming up, this product can be beneficial for those frequent get togethers. “The holidays...people you haven't seen in a long time. I don't like to have injections and they're certainly expensive. People have said to me, ‘Anette, come on, you use Botox', and I go, ‘No, I promise you it is Plexaderm!’”
Plexaderm is made with natural ingredients. “The main ingredient is silicates, found in shale clay. I have very sensitive skin, and it has never bothered me once. It goes on completely natural, no residue --so it's just if you want to look good, feel good, and it boosts your youthfulness.”
They are offering a “Six-day, six application trial pack for $14.95, free shipping, and a 30-day money back guarantee.” Annette added, “That's how much we believe in our product. You will too once you give it a try.”
