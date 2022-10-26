 Skip to main content
Shriners Children's is helping to make dreams come true through adversity

HONOLULU (Island Life) - All kids should be able to reach for the stars, and Shriners Children’s is here to make their dreams come true --no matter what their health challenge may be.

Ainahau (Rylee’s Mom, Former Shriners Scoliosis Patient) shared, “When we first came, we already knew that Rylee had scoliosis. We didn’t know the extent of it.” When they came for a check-up appointment, they found out that, “She was at a level where she needed to receive the spinal fusion surgery. There were so many emotions going on --just worried, unsure-- but for Rylee, what was reassuring was the staff that was here.” Because she is an avid volleyball player, Ainahau explained, "[Rylee was] more concerned that she would either not be able to return back to the court or it would take longer than she would have liked.”

