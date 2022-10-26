Shriners Children's is helping to make dreams come true through adversity

HONOLULU (Island Life) - All kids should be able to reach for the stars, and Shriners Children’s is here to make their dreams come true --no matter what their health challenge may be.
Ainahau (Rylee’s Mom, Former Shriners Scoliosis Patient) shared, “When we first came, we already knew that Rylee had scoliosis. We didn’t know the extent of it.” When they came for a check-up appointment, they found out that, “She was at a level where she needed to receive the spinal fusion surgery. There were so many emotions going on --just worried, unsure-- but for Rylee, what was reassuring was the staff that was here.” Because she is an avid volleyball player, Ainahau explained, "[Rylee was] more concerned that she would either not be able to return back to the court or it would take longer than she would have liked.”
Rylee (Scoliosis patient, Shriners Children’s) shared, “I came when I was 16 years old... As a volleyball player, finding out that I had scoliosis surgery was scary. I’ve been playing since I was seven.” After surgery and a few months of healing, Rylee miraculously was back to playing volleyball. “I’ve come a long way from how I was before, to how I am now, and so it’s exciting to be able to continue playing, hopefully college volleyball. It’s really surprising knowing that I got from there to here now. It’s a big accomplishment.”
Shriners Children’s brought much comfort to Rylee and her family during her surgery. Ainahau shared, “With the help of Shriners Children’s, it was a very comforting feeling that we received...very reassuring that she’s gonna be okay.” As her mom, Ainahau got to see Rylee push through adversity to chase her dreams. “I was blessed to be able to witness the determination that she had, knowing that in just a short two to three months of time, she was back on the court. That was a very, very indescribable feeling. We’re very thankful for Shriners Children’s Hospital and the staff. We’re forever grateful.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.