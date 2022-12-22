Shriners Children's is celebrating 100 years of service in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Shriners Children’s has a rich history and is celebrating 100 years of service here in Hawaii!
Mark Leo (Vice-Chairman, Board of Governors at Shriners Children’s Hawai‘i) shared, “We are a pediatric orthopedic hospital, and its original goal was to help eradicate polio. We try to serve not only the underprivileged children, but we are also a center of pediatric orthopedic excellence here in the community.”
Mark reflected on the past 100 years, “There are many notable people throughout Hawaiian history who have been Shriners and who have been part of our organization.” Two of these notable individuals include, “Duke Kahanamoku, as well as his majesty King Kalākaua.”
In addition to their honorable past, Shriners Children’s has continued to grow into the future. Dr. Craig Ono (Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Shriners Children’s Hawai‘i) shared “This hospital was built in 2007. The technology has changed, and we’ve been able to bring that technology to this hospital.” Even with advances in technology, Dr. Ono emphasized that their core values have remained the same. “We’re patient focused. Our center of attention is really always the all of the child. I think you see that throughout the hospital. It’s a very friendly environment. I think you see it when you meet our staff. They’re very, very friendly. They’re always willing to help.”
As a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Children’s, Dr. Ono described it as a “distinct honor and privilege to work here. [The centennial is] an opportunity for us to look back and see where we’ve come from.” Dr. Ono expressed his gratitude for everyone who has supported the hospital over the years. “You know, we appreciate all the community involvement with this hospital. You can also sense that here in this institution. The volunteers that come in and also the donors. The fraternity, however, is also very, very, very important to the legacy of this hospital. They’re the ones that started it. They’re the ones that have maintained it. It’s a very special place where we take care of these kids and we make such a...big difference for them and their families.”
