Re-Earth Project developed new crop cover technology to create abundant soil

Re-Earth has developed a new crop cover technology to create abundant soil, which could improve food production in Hawaii and throughout the world for generations to come.
Sophia Dalby (Marketing Lead, Re-Earth) shared, “Our BYU-Hawaii's Enactus project is our project, Re-Earth, which is this international, social enterprise that really just focuses on soil restoration.” Their project is aimed to help with food security and to increase sustainable agricultural initiatives. Sophia continued, “Our process first started in this island nation called Kiribati, where we realized that they import the vast majority of all their food because they can’t grow it.”
Kim Tokanang (Kiribati native, Presenter/Team Member, Re-Earth) explained, “The project that we are working with starts with sand and soil restoration. We work with 3 phases...the first one being cover crops.” The team plants cover crops so they can harvest on that land. “And then comes in Phase 2, which is bringing livestock to add manure on the plot of land that we’re working with. And the last phase being drip irrigation --and that’s where we focus on water collection and how we store the water and how we distribute that water...specific amount for each plant.”
To add nutrients to the plot of land, they originally relied on pig manure. They found that replacing the use of pigs with bunnies was, “...more maintainable, and they’re more sustainable with their small sizes. They’re cute, but they are really helpful.”
The team replicated Kiribati’s soil in Hawaii because of their similarities. Sophia shared that, “By doing that and then doing our process, we were able to grow banana trees as well as other crops like corn and lettuce and tomatoes too.”
Kim hopes that incorporating this type of method will inspire others to join. “It will take time. But once it’s incorporated by others, it can change a whole nation, a whole country, the whole world...if anybody is willing to put in the time, put in the effort. It’ll be less chemical use all over and it will be environmentally friendly all over the world.”
