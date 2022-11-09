 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Re-Earth Project developed new crop cover technology to create abundant soil

  • 0

Re-Earth has developed a new crop cover technology to create abundant soil which could improve food production in Hawaii and beyond—for generations to come.

Re-Earth has developed a new crop cover technology to create abundant soil, which could improve food production in Hawaii and throughout the world for generations to come.

Sophia Dalby (Marketing Lead, Re-Earth) shared, “Our BYU-Hawaii's Enactus project is our project, Re-Earth, which is this international, social enterprise that really just focuses on soil restoration.” Their project is aimed to help with food security and to increase sustainable agricultural initiatives. Sophia continued, “Our process first started in this island nation called Kiribati, where we realized that they import the vast majority of all their food because they can’t grow it.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred