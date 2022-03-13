Rainfall Creates Spikes in Ala Wai Canal Bacteria

How dirty is the water in the Ala Wai Canal? A study from the University of Hawaii Oceanography Department finds-- that depends on how much it's rained recently. What - and who - are at risk when the water is teeming with pathogens.
At the Ala Wai, members of the Ikaika Hawaii train here every day in various water sports. Today, Coach Rylie Hager is teaching her crew Rowing.
Rylie Hager, Coach of Ikaika Hawaii Rowing says, “The Ala wai is our home, we row here we paddle here everyday for training. And we work with kids, parents are concerned they ask us every day. Is it safe are they going to be swimming in the ala wai. Is it dangerous is it dirty. “
Professor, Grieg Steward from the University of Hawaii, published a study finds an abundance of vibrio vulnificus, an infectious bacterium, is highly influenced by Rain Fall.
Grieg Steward Professor of the University of Hawaii, Oceanography Department.says,
"When a convergence of environmental factors and someone who has high risk because of underlying disease, when those things come together, that’s when you have these infections.""
In 2006, Professor Steward first examined this bacterium, when an O‘ahu man died from infection after his open wounds were exposed to Ala Wai Harbor water.
He says, "I think the worse possible conditions when the water is warmest in the summer and you have and you have sustained moderate rainfall."
Kai Wilding is an Ikaika Hawaii Coach who has been with the club since he was 14-years-old. “I’d love to hear more from the government and the scientists at UH to hear more about the bacteria levels and how to connect with the ocean and maintain safe stewardship in the ocean and be a waterman in Hawaii."
Professor Steward says, for most people the bacteria exposure will NOT pose any major health risks. He says mainly people with chronic immune disease might develop serious illness.
Kai Wilding adds, “ I wake up everyday and I really want to share the ocean and the culture of Hawaiian waterman with the world and the kids out here that’s what we do at Ikaika and what we continue to do on the Ala Wail.
