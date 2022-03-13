Rainfall creates spike in Ala Wai Canal bacteria, study shows

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How dirty is the water in the Ala Wai Canal? A study from the University of Hawaii Oceanography Department finds that that depends on how much it's rained recently.
What, and who, are at risk when the water is teeming with pathogens? At the Ala Wai, members of the Ikaika Hawaii train there every day in various water sports.
On Sunday, Coach Rylie Hager taught her crew about rowing.
“The Ala Wai is our home. We row here we paddle here everyday for training. And we work with kids. Parents are concerned. They ask us every day, 'Is it safe?, 'Are they going to be swimming in the Ala Wai?' ' Is it dangerous?' 'Is it dirty?'" said Hager, caoch of Ikaika Hawaii Rowing.
Professor Grieg Steward from the University of Hawaii published a study that found an abundance of vibrio vulnificus, an infectious bacterium, is highly influenced by rainfall.
"When a convergence of environmental factors and someone who has high risk because of underlying disease, when those things come together, that’s when you have these infections," Steward said.
In 2006, Steward first examined this bacterium when an Oahu man died from infection after his open wounds were exposed to Ala Wai Harbor water.
"I think the worse possible conditions when the water is warmest in the summer and you have and you have sustained moderate rainfall," Steward said.
Kai Wilding is an Ikaika Hawaii coach who has been with the club since he was 14-years-old.
“I’d love to hear more from the government and the scientists at UH to hear more about the bacteria levels and how to connect with the ocean and maintain safe stewardship in the ocean and be a waterman in Hawaii," Wilding said.
Steward says, for most people, the bacteria exposure will not pose any major health risks. He says mainly people with chronic immune disease might develop serious illness.
“I wake up every day and I really want to share the ocean and the culture of Hawaiian waterman with the world and the kids out here. That’s what we do at Ikaika and what we continue to do on the Ala Wail," Wilding said.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.