Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. The ERC Group is helping local businesses like these thrive so they can continue making an impact.
Lori Mallini (Founder, Protea) shared, “Protea is Hawaii’s first zero-waste refill store. So you can bring your own bottle and refill that same bottle over and over, reducing your plastic waste.” Some of the products they provide include, “...home cleaning products like laundry, dish soap, body products, skincare, face wash, deodorants --anything that you want that you normally buy in plastic, you can get here in a refill format.”
Protea first opened during the pandemic. “It was definitely hard with capacity issues. We never had tourism and as small businesses, especially businesses that opened during the pandemic, it was really hard for us to qualify for anything.”
Lori was able to find financial help for their business through the ERC Group. “Once I found out about the ERC and what they were offering, I was able to apply very quickly. The Employee Retention Credit helped me pay my rent, pay my employees, bring new local product in, and I couldn’t be more happy.”
Tina Azarvand (Tax Consultant, ERC Group) explained, “The ERC Group is really just a group of individuals who are trying to raise awareness about the employee retention credit program. The Employee Retention Credit is actually a payroll tax incentive that was passed by Congress in response to COVID to help businesses that were impacted by the pandemic. It’s a refund of wages paid...basically to give back to those business owners that kept their doors open during the pandemic and continued to pay people.”
To qualify for the Employee Retention Credit, “...you can have lost money during the pandemic, but number two, you could have been affected by a government suspension...that alone is enough to get them the credit.”
As a small business owner, Lori is grateful for the ERC Group and their assistance. “The ERC Group is really easy to work with. They handled all the process...I got them the documents, everything was quick. This money is gonna help our business. It just gives us that little bit of cushion that makes you continue on with ease.”
Even through the challenges of the pandemic to now, Protea’s goal is to “give people that opportunity to do their part. So, when you have a place that lots people are coming to, reducing their plastic waste....it makes a difference.”
