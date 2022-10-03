Palama Settlement Celebrates Over 125 Years

For over 125 years, Palama Settlement has been serving the Kalihi and Palama neighborhoods --and they’re holding a special event to celebrate their rich and impactful history, along with those they've helped along the way.
Sam Aiona (Executive Director, Palama Settlement) shared, “Palama Settlement is a non-profit agency in the heart of Honolulu --started in 1896-- to help the kids of this community...and you know 126 years later, we’re still thriving, we’re still helping the kids of this community.”
Some of the programs offered at Palama Settlement include their iconic Pakolea sports program, pickleball, a seniors program, and their digital art and community service programs. Sam added, “There’s a lot of activities that go on throughout the campus every single day, and thanks to the community support and others, we’re able to help the kids with the resources that they need to live a better life.”
As they are getting ready to celebrate, Sam shared that, “You know after 126 years, you first got to look at the past. We have a gentleman, Mr. Dutro, who’s been a 52-year employee here. It’s those people that you look to, that were part of the past, that blazed the trail for the future.”
Mr. Dutro (Support Services Manager, Palama Settlement) shared, “I’ve been at Palama Settlement since...1968. I’ve been here over 50 years...you know in those days it was like $1.40 an hour.” While being at Palama Settlement, “I learned supervision, working with a lot of kids, training table, football, basketball, I even worked in the court program...about 10 years.” He added, “They’re not easy sometimes...but you know what, I wasn’t doing too good for myself. So, I could relate to the kids that they were working with and it worked out. They gave me the opportunity to work with those kids and I did.”
Palama Settlement is holding a community wide event to celebrate over 125 years. Sam expressed, “We’d like to invite the public to come to Palama Settlement this Saturday, October 8th from 10am to 2pm. We’ll have live entertainment, Brother Nolan will be here, Karen Keawehawaii, Tihati Productions...will be headlining our entertainment --free chili and rice, and other activities for the kids and kids at heart.”
Over the years, Palama Settlement has impacted many people’s lives. “A lot of people have been touched by Palama Settlement. It’s been amazing at how many people tell me that Palama Settlement saved their lives, that’s what Palama Settlement meant to a lot of people...”
To learn more about Palama Settlement and their 125th Anniversary Celebration, visit: PalamaSettelement.org
