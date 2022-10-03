 Skip to main content
Palama Settlement Celebrates Over 125 Years

For over 125 years, Palama Settlement has been serving the Kalihi and Palama neighborhoods --and they’re holding a special event to celebrate their rich and impactful history, along with those they've helped along the way.

Sam Aiona (Executive Director, Palama Settlement) shared, “Palama Settlement is a non-profit agency in the heart of Honolulu --started in 1896-- to help the kids of this community...and you know 126 years later, we’re still thriving, we’re still helping the kids of this community.”

