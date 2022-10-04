Oysters Hawaii is Hawaii's first and only mobile oyster shucking company

They say they bring a “Good shucking time!” to any event, and that’s because Oysters Hawaii is Hawaii’s first and only mobile oyster catering service.
Julie Chu (COO) shared, “We are the first and only business here and we’re great for going to parties, going to events, any type of event you can think of...we’re there.” Rather than going to a restaurant and getting oysters, “We shuck them right here in front of you...so it’s literally as fresh as you could ever have an oyster.” The oysters are high quality and have a delicious, fresh taste.
To amplify the flavors, “We actually make our own sauces, make it all from local premium ingredients.” Some of these sauces include Champagne Mignonette, Chili Pepper Water, Smoked Shoyu, and Ponzu sauce.
And the Oysters Hawaii team also makes an effort to give back, “When we’re done with our oyster shells, we put them in this bucket. Those are the ones that are consumed. Instead of throwing them in the trash. We actually donate them to Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi. They go ahead and compost it and use it for chicken feed and for fertilizer...it helps the plants regrow...”
Allison Chu (CEO) explained how the business came to be. “So, we first actually had gotten everything together in 2020 and we were planning on launching, and then...COVID happened. So it kind of put a haul to everything. But you know, we restarted now in 2022 and it's just been better than ever.”
Oysters Hawaii has been a part of multiple events and received good feedback from their clients. “I mean everyone has...said it's just such a ‘shucking good time!’ We always just want to make sure we have good vibes, a positive attitude, and just like bringing people together through oysters and making oysters accessible to everybody in Hawaii.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.