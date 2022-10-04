 Skip to main content
Oysters Hawaii is Hawaii's first and only mobile oyster shucking company

They say they bring a “Good shucking time!” to any event, and that’s because Oysters Hawaii is Hawaii’s first and only mobile oyster catering service.

Julie Chu (COO) shared, “We are the first and only business here and we’re great for going to parties, going to events, any type of event you can think of...we’re there.” Rather than going to a restaurant and getting oysters, “We shuck them right here in front of you...so it’s literally as fresh as you could ever have an oyster.” The oysters are high quality and have a delicious, fresh taste.

