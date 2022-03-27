 Skip to main content
Oscars Watch Party in Chinatown

Watch parties for tonight’s Academy Awards are back after many events were canceled the past 2 years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Oscars watching party at Stewbum and Stonewall Brewing in Chinatown in collaboration with the Hawaii International Film Festival, Make-up Artist and Costumer Mary Ann Changg brought her friends together to watch the awards show,

Daniel Connell is a huge Academy Awards fan "I'm just really excited to be here at Oscars Party it is my personal SuperBowl. I’ve seen 50 out of the 53 films nominated, I try and see everything I can. And it’s good to see stuff at HIFF because I can see all the films before they get any buzz." Inger Gram is a visiting University of Hawaii Cancer Center Professor from Norway and she is cheering on her country’s film nominee. "We are from Norway, we are very excited, in Norway we have a film the worst person in the world, which has been nominated for 2 Oscars. The first is for the most original screen play, and the other is International feature film." One thing that most agreed here, there is something about the energy of being surrounded by people who are excited to be together to find out who wins an Academy Award.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

