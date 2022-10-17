Nanci Kreidman has worked to help victims in their pursuit of safety and freedom

Nanci Kreidman is an advocate for those experiencing domestic violence, and has worked with the Domestic Violence Action Center for decades to bring these individuals the freedom they deserve.
Nanci Kreidman (CEO, Domestic Violence Action Center) shared, “I have been working with the Domestic Violence Action Center since it was born, 32 years ago. We started as a very small organization with two part-time staff and now there are 50 of us, in different programs in service to island families experiencing harm by abuse.” Throughout her career, “It’s been an incredible opportunity for me personally and professionally. [Domestic violence is] a problem that most people would prefer not to think about or talk about.” Nanci added that, “There’s a lot of shame associated with domestic violence and it's not the same path for everyone.”
As an advocate, Nanci’s passion for this cause came through her work. “I’m one of the few people I know who hasn’t experienced child abuse, sexual assault, or partner abuse...so it isn’t a result of my own personal experience that is the driving force. It’s more a moral conviction I have...that all people deserve the right to live free and safe.” The more that she continued to work, the more she felt that “...doors kept opening and opportunities kept being provided, I could see that I was meant to do this. That I’m really a messenger. I can be a voice for other people who aren’t able to use their voice.”
Nanci believes, “We suffer from the mythology that domestic violence occurs to certain kinds of people and certain kinds of families and that is simply not true. Domestic violence does not discriminate, and as a community, we have to recognize that the only way we’re going to address the problem of domestic violence sufficiently is if we accept that this could be happening in my family, or in my neighborhood, or in my workplace.”
For decades, Nanci has been working to help survivors and their families. “Touching the lives and hearts of survivors and their children is so meaningful to me. It is really the fulfillment of the ways in which we can help change the course of their lives that keeps us inspired to act and to serve...and we want everybody to stand up and see, ‘What piece can I do?’ The work is far from done and we have to keep going. It's gonna take all of us.”
If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or know someone who needs help, reach out to the Domestic Violence Action Center, at: DomesticViolenceActionCenter.org or call their Helpline at (808) 531-3771. For emergencies, please call 911.
