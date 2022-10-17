 Skip to main content
Nanci Kreidman has worked to help victims in their pursuit of safety and freedom

Nanci Kreidman is an advocate for those experiencing domestic violence, and has worked with the Domestic Violence Action Center for decades to bring these individuals the freedom they deserve. 

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or know someone who needs help, reach out to the Domestic Violence Action Center, at: DomesticViolenceActionCenter.org or call their Helpline at (808) 531-3771. For emergencies, please call 911.

Nanci Kreidman (CEO, Domestic Violence Action Center) shared, “I have been working with the Domestic Violence Action Center since it was born, 32 years ago. We started as a very small organization with two part-time staff and now there are 50 of us, in different programs in service to island families experiencing harm by abuse.” Throughout her career, “It’s been an incredible opportunity for me personally and professionally. [Domestic violence is] a problem that most people would prefer not to think about or talk about.” Nanci added that, “There’s a lot of shame associated with domestic violence and it's not the same path for everyone.”

