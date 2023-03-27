Multimodal Mondays: Walk, Bike, Roll

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) -Try something new and ride Biki! Whether you are taking a quick ride or heading to your next bus stop, Biki is a fun and flexible transportation option to incorporate into your multimodal lifestyle.
Tatia-JenayManpathoumis afrequent Biki rider and incorporates multiple modes of transportation into her daily routine. “I usuallyride it to my exercise classes...to work mostdefinitely. I ride my bike to the bus station and from there I go ahead and I get on thebus.When I first started using the Bikibike, it was easier than I thought it would be. It was comfortable. The bike adjusts to...how tall you are or how fast you want to ride.”
Kelsey Colpitts (Marketing Director, Biki) shared, “We have around 100,000 Biki riders every year. About 50% of our members use Biki to commute to work.”In addition, “People use Bikias a last-mile connection as well. Meaning, that they can take thebus from all across the island into town and then use Biki to get to their final destination.” To find your nearest Biki station, “You can either go on our website, or you can download the app and it shows the location of every station as well asthe availability of bikes and docks.”
Biki has become a great resource for local residents and the community. Kelsey shared,“Biki benefits the community by cutting back on congestion, giving more people options to get around, and it also allows you to be more multimodal....maybe carpool somewhere and then take a Biki homeif you’re leaving at different times, or take the bus into town and Biki to your destination. Incorporating a lot of different modes into your routine is a really healthy and affordable way to get around here.”
There are multiple Biki stations around the island, as well as different plans to fit your lifestyle.Tatia-Jenayexplained, “They set up a plan where they actually mail you a card...” To activate your Biki bike, “You go ahead and you put it in the device in the side slot. The light turns green, lets you know when you pop out your bike, and then you’re good to go.” Tatia-Jenay shared she loves how, “You just kind of get time to reset, you feel the wind in your face alittle bit. The feeling I get and the areas I get to go and different places I get to see and go to different local spots...So I’m pretty good. I think I’ll be Biki for life.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.