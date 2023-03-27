 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multimodal Mondays: Walk, Bike, Roll

  • Updated
  • 0

Try something new and ride Biki! Whether you are taking a quick ride or heading to your next bus stop, Biki is a fun and flexible transportation option.

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Try something new and ride Biki! Whether you are taking a quick ride or heading to your next bus stop, Biki is a fun and flexible transportation option to incorporate into your multimodal lifestyle. 

 Tatia-Jenay Manpathoum is a frequent Biki rider and incorporates multiple modes of transportation into her daily routine. “I usually ride it to my exercise classes...to work most definitely. I ride my bike to the bus station and from there I go ahead and I get on the bus. When I first started using the Biki bike, it was easier than I thought it would be. It was comfortable. The bike adjusts to...how tall you are or how fast you want to ride. 

Kelsey Colpitts (Marketing Director, Biki) shared, “We have around 100,000 Biki riders every year. About 50% of our members use Biki to commute to work.” In addition, “People use Biki as a last-mile connection as well. Meaning, that they can take the bus from all across the island into town and then use Biki to get to their final destination.” To find your nearest Biki station, “You can either go on our website, or you can download the app and it shows the location of every station as well as the availability of bikes and docks.

Biki has become a great resource for local residents and the community. Kelsey shared, Biki benefits the community by cutting back on congestion, giving more people options to get around, and it also allows you to be more multimodal. ...maybe carpool somewhere and then take a Biki home if you’re leaving at different times, or take the bus into town and Biki to your destination. Incorporating a lot of different modes into your routine is a really healthy and affordable way to get around here. 

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred