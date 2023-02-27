Multimodal Mondays: Bicycle

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Maybe you rode a bike as a kid, but you still can as an adult! Not only is it an easy way to get around, but it’s fun and affordable.
Daniel Alexander (Vision Zero Coordinator, City & County of Honolulu) shared, “According to Census data, there’s around 5,000 bike commuters that use a bike as their primary commute mode, but we know that a lot of people use bikes for non-commute trips...” Some of these non-commute trips include, “...kids getting to school, people biking to the beach, people biking to the grocery store.” Daniel added, “If you haven’t bicycled before, I think you’d be surprised how convenient and enjoyable it is to do, and I think the greatest thing for me is your commute becomes exercise.”
Malia Harunaga (Honolulu Resident) shared, “I typically ride my bike to commute. So, it’s about a three-mile trip from home to work, but I also ride to run errands and get groceries...and head over to the farmer’s market.” Malia added that there are many benefits to using her bicycle. “Riding a bike is super convenient. I don’t have to look for car parking.” In addition to personal benefits, it’s also good for the environment. “I think it’s a really great way to lessen your impact on the environment with fossil fuels and pollutants...” Malia is hoping to see an increase in people riding their bike because, “the more people that we see riding bicycles on the streets of Hawaii, the safer it’s going to be for residents...” In addition, “It’s really good for the community's health and to have people just connect to each other and the beautiful place that we live in.”
Along with the installation of protected bike lanes, there are upcoming projects to make it more convenient for bike riders. Daniel shared, “We’ve got a lot of exciting stuff coming up. So new bikeway projects are either under construction or coming soon.” Daniel added that in the community, “what we’ve heard from people is that they want to feel safe bicycling. They need bikeways or the streets that feel comfortable and safe. So, we’ve been building out a network of bikeways.” As this network of bikeways increases, Daniel hopes that people see that, “Bicycling is a lot of fun. It feels great to be exercising. It feels great to be outside enjoying our beautiful weather...saves you money. It’s a really enjoyable activity, so give it a shot!”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.