Multimodal Mondays: Bicycle

  • Updated
  • 0

Maybe you rode a bike as a kid, but you still can as an adult! Not only is it an easy way to get around, but it's fun and affordable.

Daniel Alexander (Vision Zero Coordinator, City & County of Honolulu) shared, “According to Census data, there’s around 5,000 bike commuters that use a bike as their primary commute mode, but we know that a lot of people use bikes for non-commute trips...” Some of these non-commute trips include, “...kids getting to school, people biking to the beach, people biking to the grocery store.” Daniel added, “If you haven’t bicycled before, I think you’d be surprised how convenient and enjoyable it is to do, and I think the greatest thing for me is your commute becomes exercise.”

