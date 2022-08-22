 Skip to main content
Montessori Community School Gives Children an Education That Lasts a Lifetime

Montessori Community School is a special place that creates a hands-on, individualized learning experience, and gives your child an education that will last a lifetime. Located in the residential neighborhood of Makiki, they are just five minutes from both the University of Hawaii and downtown Honolulu.

Head of School, Marjie Carroll shared, "We're really excited about the 50 years that we've been able to serve students in our community, but we're also looking forward to the future... Our teachers are trained in the Montessori approach --they have undergraduate [degrees], many of them have masters degrees as well... We have an amazing group of teachers, administrators, parents who are committed to their families and to their kids --and we love doing that."

