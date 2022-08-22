Montessori Community School Gives Children an Education That Lasts a Lifetime

Montessori Community School is a special place that creates a hands-on, individualized learning experience, and gives your child an education that will last a lifetime. Located in the residential neighborhood of Makiki, they are just five minutes from both the University of Hawaii and downtown Honolulu.
Head of School, Marjie Carroll shared, "We're really excited about the 50 years that we've been able to serve students in our community, but we're also looking forward to the future... Our teachers are trained in the Montessori approach --they have undergraduate [degrees], many of them have masters degrees as well... We have an amazing group of teachers, administrators, parents who are committed to their families and to their kids --and we love doing that."
Marjie is expressed why she "We believe that that foundation will help them, but also help the community. Children who are well educated, well balanced, curious, responsible, independent...are important to all of us. Not just for themselves, but for the wellbeing of others."
Matt Raff has been involved with Montessori Community School since he was child. He is an MCS alumni, parent and board member. He shared, "I'm an alum of the school. I went here from the time I was two years old to sixth grade. I'm also a board member and I'm a current parent --I have two children who are in the school now. So, I loved my time here at Montessori, I felt like my childhood was so great, and the school you go to is such a big part of that.
Matt continued, "The school allows these long, uninterrupted learning work periods...you don't switch from math for one hour to science for another hour...we have these longer periods of time, and what that does is, naturally, they gravitate toward these subjects and these activities that interest them, and it allows them to really develop an area of expertise...and a love of learning how to learn. And they love coming to school every day, they have a very happy day...and that's the most important thing to me."