Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years with 50 acts of service

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years! And they’re giving thanks by participating in 50 acts of service.
Marjie Carroll (Head of School, Montessori Community School) shared, “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary at Montessori Community School. One of the ways we’re celebrating is through 50 acts of service. One of our really exciting projects that the whole school is participating in is the Genki Ala Wai Canal project.”
Fana Takahashi (Teacher, Montessori Community School) explained, “The Genki Ball project has to do with the Ala Wai Canal and we have been learning about the local watersheds and the local community and how the Ala Wai got so polluted over time.” The children were able to make the Genki balls and will have the opportunity to throw them in the Ala Wai. “This is supposed to help the Ala Wai because it has effective microorganisms in it. It’s supposed to eat at the sludge in the Ala Wai.” Ms. Takahashi added, “This project was really cool because the kids got to learn about the local community...and how they could make a positive change in their local community.”
In addition to the school wide project, “Each of our classrooms is also creating their own service project.” Marjie added, “All of our families are also encouraged to participate and let us know about what they’re doing to serve our community.”
Tiffany Wong (Teacher, Montessori Community School) explained the project her class is participating in. “We’re doing kindness rocks. Many people have been leaving random rocks in different public areas, and they have positive messages on them.” Eventually they will give the rocks to a local nursing home in the area. Ms. Wong expressed, “Many ways service can be done through, you know helping the environment, but also with helping people make them happy and spread joy.”
As Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years, Marjie described it as “...a privilege for all of us. We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, and we’re looking forward to continuing that legacy.”
