Made in Hawaii Festival is back with local products and live entertainment

HONOLULU (Island Life) - The Made in Hawaii Festival is celebrating its 28th year, and it’s a great opportunity to shop all things local!
Olena Heu (Spokesperson, Made in Hawaii Festival) shared, “We’ve got nearly 400 vendors from across the state. They’ll be showcasing thousands of products and we’re back at Ala Moana Center this year. It’s November 11th through the 13th.”
She continued, “We’re bringing back live entertainment, and we have Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning entertainers like Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau, Keilana, Frank De Lima, in addition to Melveen Leed --just so many wonderful people that are so iconic.”
In addition to incredible performers, attendees will get to shop a variety of unique products. “Over here, we actually have Honolulu Baby Company. We also have some skincare products from Pāhoa on the Big Island. This is from Hawaii Pantry, and he makes salts and seasonings, all natural...”
An exciting addition for this year is that the festival will be hosting cooking demos. “We’ll be featuring chefs from Roy’s, from Hawaiian Airlines...we’ll also have food samplings that you’ll be able to sample and eat on site.”
With the holidays coming up, this is a great way to find one-of-a-kind gifts for your family and friends. “That’s the thing that a lot of people love about the festival, is you’re able to come and see all these new products that people are putting out there that you’ve never seen before.”
To attend, Olena recommends getting your tickets in advance. “We actually have timed entry. So, if you want a two-hour timed entry to go in and browse and shop, or you can opt for an all day in and out pass.” Olena added, “Made in Hawaii Festival is presented by Mahi Pono, and we also want to say thank you to Hawaiian Airlines, Central Pacific Bank, and the Ala Moana Hotel. So, we’ll see you at the festival!
