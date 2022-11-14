Local food truck where "Happiness Meets the Belly"

Happy Belly Eatery has new specials on the menu coming out each week based on what the Chef feels like cooking. This food truck started during the pandemic, and with its got ono grinds, it's become an instant hit!
La Faamausili (Co-owner, Happy Belly Eatery) shared, “Happy Belly Eatery is a female-owned, L.G.B.T. community food truck. We offer like local, Asian-fusion food. Our top sellers is gonna be our Happy Mixed Plate and our Country Fried Steak with house made chorizo gravy.”
Happy Belly Eatery opened, “...right at the height of the pandemic on June 1st, 2020. Chef JB has always like wanted to cook, and like be her own boss. Before we even started Happy Belly, we used to always just go over to her house and eat and...her motto is ‘I always want you to leave with a Happy Belly’.“
Happy Belly Eatery’s chef, Joyce “JB” Magbual, loves to have fun with creative dishes. One of their popular dishes, the Happy Mixed Plate, includes chicken katsu, jumbo shrimp, katsu sticks --topped with Asian-inspired sauces. They also feature plates like their Torched Cheese Fries with chorizo gravy, and their Loaded Tots. Chef JB described it as, “Local plates with my take on an Asian kick to it... Comfort food all the way.”
To find where Happy Belly Eatery will be next, visit them on social media: @HappyBellyEatery
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.