Let Grace In is restoring hope to families through community programs

Let Grace In is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on helping families who have experienced the loss of a child. Through their various healing programs and retreats, they have been able to help families find peace through the grief process.
Gabby Gouveia (Executive Director, Let Grace In) shared, “Our mission is to restore hope for our families by supporting them emotionally, physically, spiritually, mentally.”
The organization was started because of the Gouveia family’s personal story and the challenges they faced. Ka'eo Gouveia (Gabby’s husband & Co-Founder, Let Grace In) shared, “We unfortunately lost our son, Grayson, in 2016 to a rare brain tumor. You kind of get lost. There’s not a lot of resources beyond that point. It was a year after, we decided to start Let Grace In.”
As a family, they could empathize with other families who had lost a child. Gabby added, “It felt like a calling… and I just felt like ‘Well, if not us, then who? Maybe we should try.’ I feel like we’re in partnership with heaven and there’s just miracles that happen that you just really can’t explain.”
Every month, Let Grace In holds a therapeutic event to engage families and help them experience the support of the community. In addition, “We have the Hope Retreat, which is an extended time together…so that you can do the grief work with these experts who are coming with loving hearts. We have the whole family there because we know that grief is a generational burden.”
To continue their work, Gabby and Ka'eo released a children’s book called My Journey with the Wind. Gabby shared, “[it's] about a grieving sibling…cool part is, is that it has therapeutic activities at the end of the book...you can engage conversation through the story so that the child can be able to do the grief work.”
Through their own loss, they gained the strength to help families experiencing this trial. “I remember how desperate I was when we were going through it and we’re like…‘How are we going to survive?’ I was desperate to know someone else who actually survived. I always feel so inspired and full when families share. It’s just the best feeling ever.”
While helping families, the Gouveia’s are continuing Grayson’s legacy. They always wear a red heart pinned to their chest. Ka’eo explained, “Grayson’s favorite color was red. We wear it personally because he’s our heart. It just so happens it’s become the heart for the organization too. This helps us love on and get to share his legacy of love.”
To learn more about Let Grace In and their programs, visit: LetGraceIn.org
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.