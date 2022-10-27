Learn Aerial Dance with Samadhi Hawaii

Though the origins of aerial arts are fuzzy, it’s now a staple for circuses across the world and even used as a form of fitness. You can try it for yourself at Samadhi Hawaii!
Andrea Torres (Founder/Director, Samadhi Hawaii) shared, “Samadhi Hawaii is a school of aerial dance here in Honolulu. We teach a lot of forms of aerial dance in the silk, trapeze, hoops, and we also put together a lot of shows.”
Samadhi Hawaii is the first aerial dance school on the island. “We have kid’s classes, introduction to trapeze, we have introduction to silk for adults and teenagers...”
The word “Samadhi” means, “a very high state of concentration.” Andrea explained, “You have to forget other things and be so present in the moment that you almost reach a state of peace. It’s that moment of concentration that you end up clearing what doesn’t serve you.”
Marie Takazawa (Instructor, Samadhi Hawaii) shared, “We open the door to anybody from little kids to adults. It doesn’t matter how old you are or what kind of experience you have. We just want you to have a good time.” For more advanced students, “we do have also professional people that come and do workshops.” She added that the meaning behind Samadhi also focuses on “being very grounded, connected, and you’re in that moment...”
Andrea is grateful for the community they have built at Samadhi Hawaii. “It’s bigger than me...makes me want to cry even...like [a] sense of responsibility that I have...it’s way bigger than me and I’m so proud that I have these people around me as my team...I just want to keep perpetuating this art here in the islands.”
For those who are looking to try aerial arts for the first time, Andrea suggests, “...don’t be shy, just come. Have that first step...show up. That’s the first thing. And then don’t be discouraged, because in the beginning it might be a little difficult, but just stick to it.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.