Konishiki Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of his Sumo Legacy

Konishiki Yasokichi, born Saleva'a Fuauli Atisano'e is a Hawaii-raised, American former sumo wrestler. He explained that, “Sumo is bigger than anybody, sumo becomes your life. Sumo is 24/7, 365 days and if you do it for 16 years, it's your life...period.”
He describes being a part of the sport as, “100% committed. Because once you join the world of sumo, you are sumo.”
On June 18, 1982, Konishiki left Hawaii to become a sumotori. “Let’s go back 40 years because where I’m sitting right now...that’s where I started my career...40 years ago, a place called Nagoya.” From staying in temples to sleeping on the floor he shared, “I was lucky to have the mentality of a crazy Waianae boy, Nanakuli boy. I had no way to explain what I was getting myself into... because I knew nothing about the sport.”
Konishiki’s advice is, “It’s a matter of committing. Once you get the courage to commit, you can conquer. That’s the three C’s I always tell the kids... have courage to commit. Once you commit, you can conquer. It’s all or nothing.”
The sport of sumo has a rich history. Konishiki shared, “I think sumo was the first contact sport ever. It’s very hard for anybody to picture it because it’s not normal...but that’s the part a lot of people don’t understand...is sumo is mixed martial arts...it’s a mix of Aikido, Karate, Judo, and wrestling.”
In celebration of his 40th Anniversary, Konishiki feels it's important to show his gratitude. “Part of our Polynesian culture is to give back and be thankful for all the support...that’s the biggest reason why I’m doing this 40th anniversary. It’s a kind of Japanese thing too... It’s the respect that we have for each other.”
Throughout his years, Konishiki has seen the culture of sumo grow. “When I joined sumo, sumo is a cool culture. Your life actually kind of changes for the best. There’s so much interest in sumo that it’s crazy. On the world level, sumo’s just gonna get big.”
This segment was aired in conjunction with The Giants documentary on KITV and KIKU. The Giants is a three-part documentary chronicling the rise of Hawaiians/Samoans Konishiki, Akebono and Musashimaru to the top two ranks of ozeki and yokozuna in the world of sumo wrestling in Japan.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.