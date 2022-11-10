 Skip to main content
Join Kupu's Conservation Leadership Development Program

Kupu's Conservation Leadership Development Program offers one-of-a-kind experiences in the conservation field. They are currently seeking participants and host sites for their upcoming winter programs.

Kawika Riley (VP of External Affairs, Kupu) shared, “This program is a paid entry point into a career in conservation, made possible through an experience in community-based national service here in the islands. It’s a great alternative for somebody who’s interested in a career in caring for the environment but wants a better option than an unpaid internship...” In addition to gaining experience and connections, at the end of the program, participants will be “eligible for a higher education award that they can use to go to college or to pay off existing student loan debt.”

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

