Join Kupu's Conservation Leadership Development Program

Kupu’s Conservation Leadership Development Program (CLDP) offers one-of-a-kind experiences in the conservation field. They are currently seeking participants and host sites for their upcoming winter programs.
Kawika Riley (VP of External Affairs, Kupu) shared, “This program is a paid entry point into a career in conservation, made possible through an experience in community-based national service here in the islands. It’s a great alternative for somebody who’s interested in a career in caring for the environment but wants a better option than an unpaid internship...” In addition to gaining experience and connections, at the end of the program, participants will be “eligible for a higher education award that they can use to go to college or to pay off existing student loan debt.”
To apply, “They can go to our website, www.kupuhawaii.org. There are some deadlines, so we’re recruiting for both host sites as well as participants.” Kupu is looking for host sites who can “provide a great developmental experience for future conservation leaders in the islands.”
Anna Garcia (Kupu Recruiting Specialist, CLDP Alum) shared about her experience in the program. “I think the most important skills I gained were those about like communication, leadership, and also in building connections. There are so many young people in Hawaii and in the Pacific that are looking for ways to turn their passion into a career, and I think Kupu’s CLDP --the program-- they provide those stepping stones.”
These projects are more than just good for the environment. “While they not only benefit the environment and benefit your communities and make positive change, I think what you really get out of it is a personal meaningful transformative experience...” Anna added, “I went into it not knowing much about the conservation field and I came out of it with this wealth of knowledge about all of the plant life around me, the wildlife around me, and also about how to make change in my community and make my voice heard.”
To apply for Kupu’s Conservation Leadership Development Program, visit: KupuHawaii.org
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.