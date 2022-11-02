 Skip to main content
HSO Concert Series Showcasing Variety of Performers

HONOLULU (Island Life) - Hawaii Symphony Orchestra aims to provide meaningful musical experiences for everyone, and there are some amazing shows coming up for the month of November.

Dave Moss (Executive Director, HSO) shared, “It is a very busy month of November, and we kick things off on November 5th with our HapaSymphony series...and we’re kicking it off with something very unconventional for a symphony I would say...and [it's] something we’re really proud of.” The first show of the month will feature skilled pianist and Juilliard graduate, Lady Laritza La Bouche, along with other artists in the community.

