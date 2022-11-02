HSO Concert Series Showcasing Variety of Performers

HONOLULU (Island Life) - Hawaii Symphony Orchestra aims to provide meaningful musical experiences for everyone, and there are some amazing shows coming up for the month of November.
Dave Moss (Executive Director, HSO) shared, “It is a very busy month of November, and we kick things off on November 5th with our HapaSymphony series...and we’re kicking it off with something very unconventional for a symphony I would say...and [it's] something we’re really proud of.” The first show of the month will feature skilled pianist and Juilliard graduate, Lady Laritza La Bouche, along with other artists in the community.
Lady Laritza La Bouche shared, “I’ve been playing piano since the age of 5. I started out playing piano in Hawaii, in the islands. I’m the first Hawaiian to be accepted in the pre-college at Juilliard.” She shared this is a special experience being part of the HapaSymphony. “It’s so special to be performing at the Hawaii Theatre, and especially at home, just because you know I’m a native son --daughter-- of Hawaii and...just to give back to my community and my people.” She spent many years training but explained that, “A lot of my education, it kind of hindered me to want to continue to play music...” Through these challenges is where she found her love of drag. “It was sort of my armor. I feel like with performing in drag, it just helps me, you know, be myself --and express my music the way it should be. I feel like Mozart would love it. He was in heels and a wig, and I am in heels and a wig.”
The Hawaii Theatre is filled with a hundred years of history. Dave added, “And we’re a part of, not just now, but the future of what’s going on here at the Hawaii Theatre. And again, it’s that...that experience. It’s that you come in and experience the symphony wherever you are.”
For this upcoming season, there are all different types of performances. “We even have things like the Muppets Christmas Carol, and music with Kimié Miner for a holiday show. So there is something for everyone at the symphony this season.”
To get tickets for the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and their upcoming shows, visit: MyHSO.org or call (808) 380-7720
