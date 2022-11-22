HPU's new canoe provides unique experience for students

We all know college is about gaining an education, but it's also about gaining new experiences --and Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) provides a variety of recreational activities for their students to enjoy.
Marites McKee (Dean of Students, HPU) shared, “Hawai’i Pacific University believes that extra and co-curricular activities is a vital part of our student experience. Research says that the more students are involved, the better in terms of character development, academic success, more positive social development, and also really interest in community involvement.”
HPU has an Office of Student Activities that provides fun programs and campus recreation for the students to get involved in. “One of the things we want to do is get students to complement the academic experience and bring students outside of the classroom, outside of their communities and getting involved in many ways.”
One of the ways that HPU brings students outside of the classroom is with their new six-person canoe. Marites shared, “I think going outside and being immersed in an experience itself is great. Both physical health, mental health and being able to...socialize with other people and get to know them...” In addition, it provides students with a unique opportunity, “Just being able to be in an experience where you’ve never done it before and...realize all the great things, qualities about Hawaii.”
HPU believes that these types of activities, “Correlates to their student’s success and the more that they do it, the more they’re better off in the classroom and outside of the classroom. We encourage students to go out and get involved in many ways. And we hope that going out in the outrigger canoe is one of those ways for them to get involved.”
To learn more about HPU and their recreational programs, visit: HPU.edu
