How Tia Carrere Met Jo Koy Years Before Her Easter Sunday Role

HONOLULU-- The film 'Easter Sunday' launches into theaters this week, and audiences are anticipating big laughs from the family driven Filipino American comedy.
Tia Carrere's turn, as troublemaker auntie Tita Teresa in the Jo Koy comedy, isn't the first time the two stars collided.
Carrere recounted to Good Morning Hawaii a conversation she had with Koy, a struggling stand up comic years ago, working at the front desk of a hotel off the Las Vegas strip called the Alexis Park.
"Jo was sitting behind the front desk, working, and he had hair. And he had thick glasses at the time. Unrecognizable to the heart-throb that he currently is," Carrere mused of a young comedian questioning his career path, "He goes- I know who you are, Tia Carrere. I must have been at the front desk 15 or 20 minutes, talking about- well if you want to do it, you have to do it. You owe it to yourself."
Carrere's lasting advice to the aspiring comedy star? "It's not about the money. It's not about anything other than if you can't imagine yourself doing anything else, and it feeds your soul in a way nothing else does- you have to try, how can you not take the shot?" she told him.
Carrere saw Jo Koy about a decade later she says, as he was opening at the Laugh Factory for her friend, Jon Lovitz. This time it was Carrere fawning over Koy's work, "I said you're amazing. The Filipino stuff! Your mom. It's fantastic. He goes- I met you before."
Carrere says the run-in came rushing back to memory, and the two stayed in contact as Koy's career continued to crescendo.
Now, in Koy's break-out feature comedy, Carrere steps into the role of what she calls the "arch-nemesis" auntie, embattling the character of Jo Koy's mother. Much of Jo Koy's comedy over the decades has centered on his mother's expectations and cultural viewpoint.
"She's a through-line. She feeds his comedy." Carrere reflected, "The accent. The 'why don't you get a real job' kind of thing. That's a universal theme. So even though we're calling it a Filipino American comedy, it's a universal family comedy," Carrere said.
Carerre told Good Morning Hawaii that technology has paved the way for new opportunities. Yet, the thrill will be for communities to see themselves on the big screen, as will be the case with 'Easter Sunday' as it opens in theaters across America.
"Everyone can tell their story. It just has to be a great story. And touch our hearts. Or make us laugh. I love the democratization of film and the arts these days," Carrere told GMH.