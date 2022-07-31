 Skip to main content
How Tia Carrere Met Jo Koy Years Before Her Easter Sunday Role

Tia Carrere brought the laughs to Good Morning Hawaii

Tia Carrere reflected on meeting comedian Jo Koy, when he was once working at a hotel front desk in Las Vegas.

HONOLULU--  The film 'Easter Sunday' launches into theaters this week, and audiences are anticipating big laughs from the family driven Filipino American comedy.

Tia Carrere's turn, as troublemaker auntie Tita Teresa in the Jo Koy comedy, isn't the first time the two stars collided.

Tia Carrere plays Tita Teresa in Easter Sunday

Tia Carrere plays "arch-nemesis" Tita Teresa in the film Easter Sunday.

