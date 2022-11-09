Honua Ola and the Food Basket are Working Together to End Hunger in Hawai'i

HILO, HI (Island Life) - Honua Ola is vital to Hawaii’s energy sustainability, and is not only helping the community here, but teaching the next generation of farmers.
Warren Lee (President, Honua Ola) shared, “Honua Ola is a power-generating facility. It’s a green facility. We use renewable energy, which is biomass. Also, can use invasive species. We can use it in our plant to create green, renewable energy.”
Honua Ola sits on land that has been a part of power production for years. Warren explained, “The power plant used to process sugar. When sugar went out of business, it was decided to switch to a biomass product, and that’s when Honua Ola came to life. We’ve been at it for 15 years now.” Warren described Honua Ola as, “A major nexus in improving climate change, especially from the island of Hawaii.” In addition to improving climate change, Honua Ola is “community based” and partners with other organizations to work towards sustainability.
Some examples of these projects include Honua Ola’s partnerships with Hawai’i Community College and the Food Basket. Honua Ola provided land and basic resources so the students can have outdoor classrooms. Lew Nakamura (Professor of Agriculture, Hawai’i Community College) shared, “When we have this opportunity to actually use this land, it helps the students get this sense of where they are, what the program is doing, and give back to the community. Eventually, it’ll be a food forest. So, 90% of what we produce on this parcel will go to the Food Basket and 10% will go into our culinary program.”
These partnerships aim to create sustainability efforts that are long lasting. Warren added, “So long as you have students, you’re gonna have produce...You're gonna have produce, the Food Basket will have fresh food. I mean what can be better than that?” When asked why these partnerships are important to Honua Ola, Warren responded, “It seems to be the right thing to do. Hunger is here. I’ve been on the Food Basket board for 20 odd years, I was one of the founding members.” He hopes that this project, as well as other stores and farmers donating their excess supply to the Food Basket, can all work together in this effort. Warren added, “We’re not just a power plant producing green energy, we are here to help the community.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.