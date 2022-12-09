HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season with their all-purpose cleaning devices, and they also make for a great gift idea!
David Yonamine (CEO & President, HIRO Systems Hawaii) shared, “HIRO Systems Hawaii, it was becoming forged during the pandemic...and when we got started, our biggest thing was how can we help our community get back together again...and sure enough, as the pandemic evolved, so did we.” As the company has grown, “We’re able to go out there and help communities, help restore peace of mind, and more importantly give people a way that they can protect their families so they can get back together responsibly.”
HIRO Systems Hawaii has various all-purpose cleaning units. “So, the big things that we offer right now are our HIRO Series and our Sidekik Series. Our whole saying in the beginning was you know, ‘every hero needs a sidekick.’” They also have units that are travel size that can fit in a purse, be worn with a lanyard, or fit in a shirt pocket.
Since the company started, one value that has been important to HIRO Systems Hawaii is giving back. David added, “We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for this community. So we want to be able to give up to 50% off a-la-carte and even up to 50% off some of our sets.”
The all-purpose cleaner used in the HIRO systems is, “HOCL --stands for hypochlorous acid-- something that our white blood cells actually create to fight infection, oxidizer as well." This liquid “basically helps to minimize, mitigate, and deactivate viruses, and bacteria. The ingredients are as simple as salt, vinegar, and water. It’s safe for our keiki and our kupuna.”
As the pandemic has evolved, David mentions the worry that people may still have. “I think so many of us believe that you know, maybe this is over or that we’re safe, and it’s so often that all of a sudden you just hear that new thing in the news.” Whether you are traveling or just going about your day-to-day life, HIRO Systems Hawaii is aimed to protect. “So, the gift of peace of mind to us is sometimes the biggest thing that we can give this holiday season.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.