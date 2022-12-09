 Skip to main content
HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season

HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind during this holiday season with their all-purpose cleaning devices, and it’s a great gift idea!

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - HIRO Systems Hawaii is helping to provide peace of mind this holiday season with their all-purpose cleaning devices, and they also make for a great gift idea!

David Yonamine (CEO & President, HIRO Systems Hawaii) shared, “HIRO Systems Hawaii, it was becoming forged during the pandemic...and when we got started, our biggest thing was how can we help our community get back together again...and sure enough, as the pandemic evolved, so did we.” As the company has grown, “We’re able to go out there and help communities, help restore peace of mind, and more importantly give people a way that they can protect their families so they can get back together responsibly.”

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

