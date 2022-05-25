 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Start Your Journey to Healthy Living at Island Club & Spa

  • 0

Small steps can create life changing results. Whatever your personal motivation may be, it’s never too late to start investing in your health.

Island Club and Spa client, Michelle Choy, shared how her overall health has changed over the past year. “I train like 3 times a week for an hour with my trainer Kenji, and I can tell you I just love it!” These training sessions have helped her to stay motivated and encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle.

ics4.PNG

“To me, nowadays, health is very important. Before...my other activities came first, but now everything else works around my health.” Michelle really started to make health an importance during the pandemic. “I noticed that I was just sitting down, not doing anything and my body, I could tell, was just withering away...so it took me a while to get into shape, but now I don’t like missing training sessions.”

Before working with a trainer, Michelle shared, “I didn’t know anything about how to train my body, what to do...and with a trainer, he does tell you if you're doing the wrong thing.” This correction can prevent injury and help you learn how to exercise safely.

ics5.PNG

Along with knowledgeable resources, Island Club and Spa strives to create a comfortable and encouraging environment, no matter what age or fitness level you are. “There are so many people here older than I am, and even in their 90’s. They’re on the treadmill, they’re on the bicycle, I mean they’re amazing. It’s like, if they can do it, I can do it.”

Michelle suggests, “for people that are afraid, don’t be...at my age and during retirement time, it’s never too late...because to me, life is short...keep yourself healthy.”

Visit Island Club & Spa for yourself and mention “ISLAND LIFE” for a free one-week Guest Pass, or go to islandclubandspa.com.

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK