Start Your Journey to Healthy Living at Island Club and Spa

Small steps can create life changing results. Whatever your personal motivation may be, it’s never too late to start investing in your health.
Island Club and Spa client, Michelle Choy, shared how her overall health has changed over the past year. “I train like 3 times a week for an hour with my trainer Kenji, and I can tell you I just love it!” These training sessions have helped her to stay motivated and encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle.
“To me, nowadays, health is very important. Before...my other activities came first, but now everything else works around my health.” Michelle really started to make health an importance during the pandemic. “I noticed that I was just sitting down, not doing anything and my body, I could tell, was just withering away...so it took me a while to get into shape, but now I don’t like missing training sessions.”
Before working with a trainer, Michelle shared, “I didn’t know anything about how to train my body, what to do...and with a trainer, he does tell you if you're doing the wrong thing.” This correction can prevent injury and help you learn how to exercise safely.
Along with knowledgeable resources, Island Club and Spa strives to create a comfortable and encouraging environment, no matter what age or fitness level you are. “There are so many people here older than I am, and even in their 90’s. They’re on the treadmill, they’re on the bicycle, I mean they’re amazing. It’s like, if they can do it, I can do it.”
Michelle suggests, “for people that are afraid, don’t be...at my age and during retirement time, it’s never too late...because to me, life is short...keep yourself healthy.”
