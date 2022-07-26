Kaiser Permanente shares how regular Dermatology Appointments can be Life Saving

Kaiser Permanente's dermatology department provides a wide variety of services for their patients, including general dermatology, pediatric dermatology, Mohs surgery (skin cancer surgery), tele-dermatology, pathology, and also cosmetic services.
Chief of Dermatology, Dr. Theresa Devere shared, “Dermatologists can find things that you may not know are abnormal. Early detection of skin cancer is key, early treatment can save lives.”
One of the treatments offered at Kaiser Permanente for skin cancer removal is called Mohs surgery. Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon, Dr. Deborah Yang explained, “Mohs surgery is a specialized skin cancer surgery that is typically used to treat skin cancers of the head and neck, and also high-risk skin cancers and recurrence skin cancers in other areas.” This surgery is found to be beneficial for patients because, “it takes away the least amount of healthy normal tissue. They come in, often times worried or nervous about a procedure, and then they leave knowing that their skin cancer is out. It’s really rewarding.”
Patient, Clint Hannah, shared his experience, “I have Basal Cell Cancer and I had Mohs surgery to take care of it. It was under my right eye. You can’t tell where a surgery has been performed.” Clint expressed his gratitude and satisfaction with the care he received. “When they found that I did have cancer...Dr. Devere found that out...she handed me off to Dr. Yang. Both of these people are just totally outstanding, matter of fact, kinda like family. And I couldn’t be more proud to work with them.”
Kaiser Permanente’s model is an integrated system, so that patients can receive care all in one place. Dr. Devere explained, “[if a] primary care doctor sees something they’re concerned about, they can send us a picture, we can do a virtual visit...we can all communicate with one another and make things happen pretty easily.” As a dermatologist, Dr. Devere shared, “It’s a tremendous blessing actually to be able to help people not only be more comfortable and feel better about themselves and how they look...and knowing that you may have helped them live longer...that is really quite extraordinary.”
To learn more about Kaiser Permanente and their dermatology services, visit: kp.org
