Helping people heal with equine therapy at Heart Horses

Horses and humans have relied on each other for thousands of years. This special connection is what makes equine therapy such a powerful tool to help people heal, both physically and mentally.
Heart Horses is a therapy program that incorporates therapeutic riding and equine assisted therapy. The owner, Sonja Bigalke-Bannan, took us through a mounted and unmounted session to see what the experience is like. “We are going to put you into a therapeutic riding session...and then after that we’ll be on the ground with the horse, and we’ll bring in my equine specialist, so the two of us will work with you to do some kind of learning about yourself.”
We were brought into the stables to see the different types of horses. “We’regonnahave you work with Tracker today for your riding lesson. He’s been with us since the beginning...for 10 years.” Sonja explained that they have horses of all different sizes, body types, and with different gates. The way each horse moves is different, “...and based on the needs of our riders, we really pair them with a particular horse.” These different horses help to provide services for a wide variety of ages, starting at two years old, and their “most senior rider is in his late 70’s.”
In the arena, we learned how to get on the horse and properly use the reins. We focused on our breath and the motion of the horse. After getting more comfortable, we were able to advance to a trot!
After the therapeutic riding session, we transitioned into equine assisted psychotherapy. They allow you to approach the horses, interact with them, and explore. “Once you’ve kind of had some time with them, we’regonnaapproach you and talk about what you’d like to work on,” Sonja guided.
These services are a “wonderful kind of bridge in getting you into therapy, something that we can use to treat a wide variety of diagnoses or life challenges.” The sessions are very grounding and can help bring a sense of calmness. Sonja encourages her clients to “really take a second, really feel the sun on your face, and the wind in your hair...capture that memory so you can tap into that at other times when you’re stressed and you need to just be able to step out of whatever you’re in to remember this moment.”
To learn more about healing and growing through equine therapy, visit: hearthorses.com or call (808) 388-4974.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.