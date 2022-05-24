 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Convenient Ways to Get Care with Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

  • 0

The healthcare landscape is changing, and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii offers convenient ways to get care right at your fingertips.

Dr. Errol Buntuyan from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii explained, “24/7 virtual care is care that’s accessible to our members when you get on KP.org, or if you use the app...it goes anywhere from emailing the doctor for an e-visit, to direct visit, or telephone visit with a virtual provider.” The convenience of the 24/7 virtual care is that anyone can use it at any time, as long as you have the app and internet access. “We’ve seen a whole bunch of different concerns...we’ve got mothers that maybe have a crying baby, or are just concerned and want to not really quite go to the ER because it's not an emergency, but have a question.”

Kaiser Convenient Care.PNG

Another option for convenient care is their Urgent Care services. These are face-to-face office visits. “It is something that is urgent and not emergent, meaning that it’s not an emergency, but it’s something that could be handled within 24 to 48 hours.”

Many patients are surprised “that they’re able to see a provider that day.” Kaiser Permanente Hawaii's philosophy is to "treat members as if they’re our own family.” Having clinics around the island creates “that sense of familiarity...all the services are certainly all under one roof. Whether you’re coming in Urgent Care, or if you’re doing virtual care...the provider can really access your records...know what your medications are, and know what your medical history is and being able to integrate that with your concerns.”

To experience the convenience of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii visit: kp.org/hawaii

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK