Convenient Ways to Get Care with Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

The healthcare landscape is changing, and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii offers convenient ways to get care right at your fingertips.
Dr. Errol Buntuyan from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii explained, “24/7 virtual care is care that’s accessible to our members when you get on KP.org, or if you use the app...it goes anywhere from emailing the doctor for an e-visit, to direct visit, or telephone visit with a virtual provider.” The convenience of the 24/7 virtual care is that anyone can use it at any time, as long as you have the app and internet access. “We’ve seen a whole bunch of different concerns...we’ve got mothers that maybe have a crying baby, or are just concerned and want to not really quite go to the ER because it's not an emergency, but have a question.”
Another option for convenient care is their Urgent Care services. These are face-to-face office visits. “It is something that is urgent and not emergent, meaning that it’s not an emergency, but it’s something that could be handled within 24 to 48 hours.”
Many patients are surprised “that they’re able to see a provider that day.” Kaiser Permanente Hawaii's philosophy is to "treat members as if they’re our own family.” Having clinics around the island creates “that sense of familiarity...all the services are certainly all under one roof. Whether you’re coming in Urgent Care, or if you’re doing virtual care...the provider can really access your records...know what your medications are, and know what your medical history is and being able to integrate that with your concerns.”
