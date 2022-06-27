Best Of Hawaii: Pet Hospitals of Hawaii

Animals are an important part of the family, and Pet Hospitals of Hawaii ensures the best care to keep your pets happy and healthy. They were voted by you as one of the Best of Hawaii.
President, Dr. Darin Hisanaga, shared they are grateful to be voted first place, and their values are important to them. “We really want to be following our moral compass. We want to have compassion, accommodation, respect and empathy --which is really a part of our mission statement.”
Dr. Hisanaga believes what makes them unique is, “Our style of service. We try to tailor to each person’s individual needs and each particular pet as an individual. So, we try to tailor those needs to the individual pet and their person that’s with them.”
They provide services for all kinds of pets! “We’ll do everything from a Jackson Chameleon, to fish, to reptiles, as well as dogs and cats. We do a full array of different types of pets.” Along with that, they are open “24 hours, 7 days a week, and we have a doctor on premises at all times.”
As a veterinarian, Dr. Hisanaga shared, “I really enjoy what I do...it has a lot to do obviously with the pets and providing for the needs of those pets...but also providing for their owners as well. That’s the fantastic part of our job.” He expressed gratitude by saying, “We have a very loyal following, and we’re very, very fortunate and blessed...and we’d like to thank the people who have voted for us and supported us.”
Pet Hospitals of Hawaii prides themselves in their seamless, integrated system. “When you’re there, the records and database are shared amongst the hospitals...so they’re fully integrated…" This helps to create an easy process for owners when visiting any of their facilities.
Dr. Hisanaga attributes the success of their veterinary practice to, “The people that we have. They work really hard at doing what they do. Our success is really created by our people, it’s about each individual and the effort they put forth, and I think that’s what keeps people coming to see us.”
