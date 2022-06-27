Best Of Hawaii: Community Cornerstone Chiropractic

Cornerstone Community Chiropractic helps people feel their best --and they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!
Founder, Dr. Aki Oshita, shared the vision of their office, “The world is filled with hope, confidence, and potential.” He explained, “the reason why I specifically put this vision...is when we see the news...when we do a regular life, we feel like you know, as we age, we are supposed to have pains, aches, so many issue.” However, he believes it should be the opposite because, “when you take care of your health as best as possible --holistically--you have so much hope, confidence, and potential in yourself --and in your health.”
Their office specializes in, and focuses on, foundational correction. By focusing on foundational correction, it means, “We utilize...different scientific evidence to get into the root of the problem.” One of the tools they use is called the Nervo-Scope. With this tool, they are able to “Take a look at the temperature on your disk and the nerve.” By doing this, Dr. Aki can pinpoint the exact location that is need of care.
The mission at Cornerstone Community Chiropractic is “building healthier communities.” Dr. Aki commented that society sometimes makes us believe “health should be coming from all the outside in.” But for Cornerstone Community Chiropractic, it’s the opposite. He believes that, “when you take care of your body internally and holistically, as best as possible --you might not be a picture perfect, but your health journey and life journey can be farther better.” Dr. Aki added, “We are here to build a healthier community, not for our sake, but for us together.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.