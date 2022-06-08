Best Of Hawaii: Aloha Vision Consultants

Having clear vision can be absolutely life-changing-- and that's why the work at Aloha Vision Consultants is so important. This year, they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!
“We treat our patients like family. What we recommend for them is what we recommend for our mom and dad,” Dr. Carlton Yuen shared. At Aloha Vision Consultants, they provide a wide variety of services for eye health, but are most well known for their cataract surgeries.
As patients age, they commonly see them encountering difficulties in their vision. Demonstrating with a reading card, Dr. Yuen shared, “A super common one would be reading... so you know, you're very young, you can see this reading card just fine... but for me I feel like this is kind of blurry and at some point, my arms aren't long enough anymore. A lot of times, patients will correct this with glasses or contact lenses but that's just a temporary solution.”
With the goal to provide the best eye care, Aloha Vision Consultants is excited to be “...introducing the Tecnis Symfony OptiBlue lens,” which is a “new extended depth of focus lens to provide patients clear vision over a wide range from distance to closer up.” Dr. Jason Tokunaga explained another new technology they have called Cassini. It is “a new machine that came out to help us to measure the eye in preparation for cataract surgery.” When performing cataract surgery, “it's very important for us to have very precise measurements of the eye. Cassini actually measures the light directly to measure how our eye sees, and these are measured directly to help us better determine our calculations when we are planning for cataract surgery.”
Correcting someone’s vision and helping them to have clear vision “...is not only life-changing but also can be life-saving,” Dr. Yuen added. “Providing patients with better vision can limit the number of falls and decrease hip fractures. That's so awesome to be able to provide that to someone... I don't think it ever gets old.”
