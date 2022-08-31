 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii's Next Generation of Sumo Wrestlers with Aloha State Sumo Association

  • 0

Aloha State Sumo Association is a non-profit set up for youth, both boys and girls, to give them opportunities to learn and get involved with the sport of sumo.

President of the Aloha State Sumo Association, Kena Heffernan, shared, “The reason why I started Aloha State Sumo Association was to pay it forward. It’s taught me to respect, it’s taught me to honor my elders, taught me to get back up when I get knocked down.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK