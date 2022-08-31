Hawaii's Next Generation of Sumo Wrestlers with Aloha State Sumo Association

Aloha State Sumo Association is a non-profit set up for youth, both boys and girls, to give them opportunities to learn and get involved with the sport of sumo.
President of the Aloha State Sumo Association, Kena Heffernan, shared, “The reason why I started Aloha State Sumo Association was to pay it forward. It’s taught me to respect, it’s taught me to honor my elders, taught me to get back up when I get knocked down.”
As a National Champion Sumo Wrestler himself, Kena shared, “The titles, the medals...those are all great things to be able to get you to go where they’re going... but it’s the friendships that last.”
Through his years in the sport and now as a coach, Kena has learned valuable life lessons. “It’s taught me 'family first'...and it doesn’t necessarily need to be the family you’re born into, but you’re going to bring these young gentlemen, young women in here just from the coaching aspect. I have so much respect for all the coaches around us.”
At Aloha State Sumo Association, “The kids that come through...they might be passing through for two, three, four, practices...and then to be able to see them carry on with their career...” Kena added, “It doesn’t have to be in sumo...it’s in football, it’s in baseball and everything else.”
Inside the ring, Kena described it as “literally King of the Hill.” He shared, “I always start the match with a bow, with respect...you always end the match with a bow, with respect --and that’s not something you see with a lot of different sports...” Kena has seen how the sumo students from Hawaii have a unique sense of strength because of their upbringing. “They’ve always had a strong heart, they always have a driving effort to always be able to go forward...Aloha State Sumo is doing what it’s supposed to be doing.”
