Hawaiian Ocean Adventures provides unique cultural experience to explore the seas

Hawaiian Ocean Adventures provides a unique cultural experience to explore the seas and learn about the significance of the Hawaiian sailing canoe.
Nakoa Prejean (Owner, Hawaiian Ocean Adventures) shared, “Hawaiian Ocean Adventures is a Hawaiian-owned and operated company that we created 15 years ago. We’ve been fortunate to be in a partnership with Aulani Resort and Spa as well as the Four Seasons.”
The main tours they offer on their Hawaiian sailing canoes include snorkeling and sailing adventures. On these tours, “we take people out and then we also have private charters for groups and families that want to go out on their own special activity.” These types of adventures are an opportunity to educate about the culture and marine life in the area.
The canoes are built to honor tradition. “Hawaiian sailing canoes have been around Hawaii and throughout Polynesia for thousands of years and it’s a very integral part of who we are as Hawaiians, as Polynesians and our connection to the ocean.” Nakoa added, “I build all our canoes. We hand build all the hulls.” These canoes were developed for their commercial operations and also are a part of the kid’s programs they provide.
Hawaiian Ocean Adventures wants to provide “the experience to all.” Nakoa shared, “What we try to do throughout various times of the year is also incorporate kids programs as part of our community give back...bringing the kids out to get a chance to...jump on the water, come and see some of the ecosystem, teach them about some of the marine biology out here...”
Part of their education focuses on an “interconnectedness of traditional mauka to makai type of ideology and philosophy that was prevalent throughout traditional Hawaii.” In addition, “Sustainability issues is a big part of what we try to perpetuate and try to educate. Not only the keiki that come out with us, also the people who come and visit Hawaii. This is something that we can provide and protect for future generations.”
