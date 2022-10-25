 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Ocean Adventures provides unique cultural experience to explore the seas

Hawaiian Ocean Adventures provides a unique cultural experience to explore the seas and learn about the significance of the Hawaiian sailing canoe.

Nakoa Prejean (Owner, Hawaiian Ocean Adventures) shared, “Hawaiian Ocean Adventures is a Hawaiian-owned and operated company that we created 15 years ago. We’ve been fortunate to be in a partnership with Aulani Resort and Spa as well as the Four Seasons.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

