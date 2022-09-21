Hawaii Youth Sustainability Challenge is now accepting applications for the upcoming school year

Kupu and Hawaii Youth Sustainability Challenge provides hands-on training in conservation, sustainability, and environmental education for youth and young adults. Applications are now open for the 2022-2023 school year.
Lindsay Todd (Environmental Education Program Specialist) shared, “Kupu is a non-profit organization that specializes in environmental education and conservation, as well as uplifting Native Hawaiian youth.”
A part of Kupu and Kōkua Hawaii Foundation is the Hawaii Youth Sustainability Challenge (HYSC). “It’s a program that empowers Hawaii’s high school students to come up with conservation and sustainability solutions to issues that they see in their communities.”
To be part of the program, “Hawaii high school students can apply with a solution to the conservation issue that they’ve identified in their school or community...we match them up with a coach, help them through the program, connect them to resources.” The applications are now open and will close on September 30th.
As a specialist and mentor, Lindsay has been able to work with youth in the program. “It’s been just so inspiring to see students be a part of the program—the passion that they come in with, the ideas that I’ve never even considered as solutions.”
HYSC Student, Ethan Kimura, has been a part of the program and created a project of his own. “It’s been so cool to see Ethan grow throughout the program. I was really fortunate to be his mentor...he went from just starting out with this idea to really putting it into action...," shared Lindsay.
Ethan shared his initiative, “Mālama Hawaii’s Animals is a game...its goal is to talk to tourists about the procedures to take when looking at or being around native animals of Hawaii.” In the future, “I would like to have it on the airlines...when you go through the terminals at the gate...having it at kiosks...”
Mālama Hawaii’s Animals is important because, “The monk seals and Hawaii’s native animals are important to both Hawaii’s ecosystem and Hawaii’s culture. If you were to take out a single species from the ecosystem, it could possibly cause environmental damage.” Ethan added, “HYSC and Kupu really helped me, they really guided me...”
