Hawai'i Pacific University provides opportunity for students to explore the "last frontier on earth"

Hawaiʻi Pacific University puts experiential learning at the forefront, and provides programs for students to learn more about the ocean and even explore the "last frontier on earth".
Olivia Nigro (Assistant Professor of Biology, Hawaiʻi Pacific University) shared, “Here at the Makapuʻu Campus for Hawaiʻi Pacific University, we offer a Master’s Degree in Marine Science, and at the Hawaiʻi Loa campus, we offer degrees in marine science, oceanography, biology.”
At HPU, Dr. Nigro is also the Director of the Marine Science program. “I teach classes, I teach general biology, I teach some upper division oceanography classes, and I also have the opportunity to do research with the students. So, I have a lab where we house several masters students and we also have undergrads doing research here as well.”
Along with the classes, HPU offers hands-on experiences for the students to be a part of. “This summer, I was lucky to be included on a research expedition using the Alvin Submarine. The Alvin Submarine is one of the most advanced submarines available for oceanographic research, and this was a special expedition because we were allowing the submarine to go deeper.” Previously, the submarine was able to go to 4,500 meters. “We transitioned to 6,500... and this changed the capabilities from being able to dive to reach 65% of the seafloor, to around 98%.” Dr. Nigro added, “Making this kind of change and exploring a new frontier allows us to discover new forms of life, new organisms, see things that no one’s ever seen before...so it was really exciting to be part of that expedition and be part of the history of science.”
These types of expeditions help students explore the world of marine biology and oceanography from a closer view. “I think it’s great for students to get out there and do hands-on research. As an oceanographer, there’s no experience quite like going to sea...it’s kind of like an astronaut going to space. You just begin to understand how the ocean works, how big the ocean is, how little we know about it, how much of the ocean is still unexplored. Exploration and getting to see things first hand is just an experience that is irreplaceable for a student experience.”
To learn more about Hawaiʻi Pacific University and their Marine Science programs visit: HPU.edu
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.