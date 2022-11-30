Hāmākua Institute and The Food Basket are striving to reduce the reliance of food imports

HILO, HI (Island Life) - Hāmākua Institute is helping farmers solve problems in agriculture, and they're working with The Food Basket to decrease Hawaii's food dependency and increase food security.
Dennis Flemming (Founder & Executive Director, Hāmākua Institute) shared, “Hāmākua Institute...it’s a non-profit organization that’s kind of unique. We gather a lot of data and go through joint analytical sessions for people to understand how that data affects their own farms, their own businesses, and then work with them on strategies to work together for shared solutions.”
Dennis has found this work to be important in Hawai’i because, “We have agriculture systems and food systems that are highly dependent on imports. So, we help people to overcome those systemic problems.”
In addition to helping small farms and businesses, they are beginning to use their land to grow more sustainable produce. “Here we have 60 ulu seedlings that we were able to pick up from a new nursery that’s just getting started. I think it’s a really important part of food security because we can reduce our imports of potatoes...and it’s much better for our soil.”
Through his experience, Dennis has been able to work around the world and in regions of the Pacific. “I’ve got to do a lot of really useful things for communities around the world and I always wanted to come and do it at home.”
To continue their work, they have partnered with The Food Basket, “on aligning all of the interests and the support for an Agricultural Innovation Center in Hilo.” The purpose of the Agricultural Innovation Center is to, “offer a range of processing facilities and equipment for small farms to have access to so they can process more of their products into higher value items, but it will also meet more of the food needs.”
While working together, Dennis shared that, “The Food Basket has a great team and we’ve really enjoyed working with them. What we get to do in food and agriculture systems here, you’ll see a lot more of us in the future.”
