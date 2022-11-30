 Skip to main content
Hāmākua Institute and The Food Basket are striving to reduce the reliance of food imports

  • Updated
  • 0

HILO, HI (Island Life) - Hāmākua Institute is helping farmers solve problems in agriculture, and they're working with The Food Basket to decrease Hawaii's food dependency and increase food security.

Dennis Flemming (Founder & Executive Director, Hāmākua Institute) shared, “Hāmākua Institute...it’s a non-profit organization that’s kind of unique. We gather a lot of data and go through joint analytical sessions for people to understand how that data affects their own farms, their own businesses, and then work with them on strategies to work together for shared solutions.”

