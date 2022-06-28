Kaiser Permanente Awards Grant for Full-Time Nurse with U.S. Vets

Kaiser Permanente is helping to address the needs of the homeless population in Hawaii, and recently awarded a grant to their West Oahu community partner, U.S. Vets. The grant enables U.S. Vets to provide a full-time, on-site nurse at both their Barber's Point and Waianae shelters.
Executive Director of U.S. Vets, Tanya Brown shared, “U.S. Vets is the nation’s largest provider of comprehensive services to Veterans and their families. We’re also known as Pai'olu Kaiāulu which means, a lift of encouragement as the journey begins.” Overtime, they have “grown exponentially beyond serving those who served.” What started as providing one program --the emergency shelter at Waianae Civic Center-- to “now providing six different programs, two specifically for Veterans and three programs that service families all across Oahu.”
Tanya Brown added what makes them unique is that they predominantly serve non-veterans. “Most of our clients are local families, and with Westside Coalition, we serve families here on the West Side, and most of those families that we serve are Native Hawaiian.”
The location of their emergency shelter in Waianae is very important. Tanya explained, “We have one of the highest homeless populations here on the island and we’re right here when families and individuals are ready to enter in a program.”
The partnership with Kaiser Permanente is a valuable relationship. “Having an on-site nurse is a vital resource to our clients, and if it weren’t for her guidance, many of our clients may not have the care that they’re getting now...We’re so incredibly grateful for the partnership with Kaiser Permanente...”
