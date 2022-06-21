Improving the wellness of the land and its people with doTERRA

With the goal of helping Native Hawaiian species thrive here in Hawaii, doTERRA focuses on improving the wellness of the land and its people.
Jake Reis, Corporate Spokesperson explained “doTERRA is a health and wellness company...many of you might know us as the company that specializes in essential oils...but it’s so much more than essential oils. We’re really all about sourcing the best and helping the most amount of people along the way.” In an effort to serve, a group of doTERRA members came together for their Mālama Week to work at a loʻi. “We’re coming to Oahu and trying to give back in every...and in any way that we can.”
In addition, Jake shared, “We’re actually opening a Hawaii fulfillment center in Waipahu...and this has been a really good opportunity for us to just connect with the community and again to give back.” Having this new fulfillment center and community projects has “been wonderful because I think a lot of who we are as a people here and centering on mālama, and aloha is a big part of what doTERRA is trying to be and capture as well....”
Advocate Spokesperson, Karlel ‘Ewalani Crowley added, “I’m Native Hawaiian, and when I looked at different companies, I wanted to know that I was aligned with one that had the highest standards. They have that, because they want to give back...more than anything else.”
Outside of their Mālama Week projects, “doTERRA actually has planted 150,000 to 200,000 trees in the last four to five years.” This is important to them because, “we have to continue to plant and to continue to keep this legacy alive... and doTERRA is the largest reforestation project in the state of Hawaii.” Through these projects, they hope that their efforts will last for years to come. “There’s things that we can’t even see that will be in the future that we are taking care of right now and we are setting the path for our keiki and our future generations.”
As members gathered together at the loʻi, caretaker Uncle Keoki shared, “Findings of kalo and research goes all the way back to Egypt. So, this kalo is coming out of the Nile. We’re part of the rainforest off of the equator..”
From providing products to increase people’s wellness to giving back, Jake added, “doTERRA is all about sharing hope, healing, and light with the world --and I can’t think of a better harmony and complement to culture and company than that.”
To learn more about the mission of doTERRA visit: doterra.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.